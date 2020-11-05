Patriots release longest injury report of 2020 season before Week 9 vs. Jets

Patriots release longest injury report of the season before Week 9 vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are a banged up football team right now, and that was very clear from the injury report the team released Thursday.

A total of 17 players were listed.

Defensive linemen Lawrence Guy and Carl Davis, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, running back J.J. Taylor and wide receiver N'Keal Harry all did not practice Thursday. Gilmore, Davis and Harry did not play last Sunday in the Patriots' Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Harry also did not practice last week, and it's unknown when he'll return.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Did the Patriots blow it at the trade deadline? | Listen & subscribe | Watch on YouTube

There were 12 players limited in Patriots practice, including rookie safety Kyle Dugger, who did not play against the Bills.

Luckily for the Patriots, their Week 9 opponent is the New York Jets, who are the NFL's only winless team with an 0-8 record.

The Jets also had a lengthy injury report Thursday with 15 players listed. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold did not practice, but head coach Adam Gase is optimistic about his status for Monday night's game at MetLife Stadium.

Bean: Ranking all 32 starting QBs entering Week 9

Here are the full Thursday injury reports from the Patriots and Jets.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

WR N'Keal Harry (concussion)

RB J.J. Taylor (illness)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No players listed

NEW YORK JETS (0-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings)

WR Jamison Crowder (groin)

QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder)

DL Nathan Shepherd (back)

DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

OL Josh Andrews (shoulder)

K Sam Ficken (right groin)

DL John Franklin-Myers (knee)

LB Jordan Jenkins (rib / shoulder)

OL Connor McGovern (knee)

WR Breshad Perriman (concussion)

WR Vyncint Smith (groin)

TE Trevon Wesco (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY

OL Mekhi Becton (ankle)

RB Frank Gore (hand)