Patriots release Liam Shanahan, undrafted free agent from Marlboro, Mass.

Patriots release Mass.-born lineman signed as UDFA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On the first day of rookie minicamp, the New England Patriots have released an undrafted free agent who played high school football in Massachusetts.

The Patriots have released offensive lineman Liam Shanahan, the team announced, the Marlboro, Mass. native who originally played collegiately at Harvard before transferring to Louisiana State.

Shanahan, who starred at Marlboro High, was one of eight undrafted free agents officially signed by New England earlier this week.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound center worked on the grounds crew at Fenway Park during summers in high school and college. He played three seasons for the Crimson and two for the Tigers.

The Patriots also signed three of their 10 draft picks on Friday, including defensive back Marcus Jones, running back Kevin Harris and defensive lineman Sam Roberts.