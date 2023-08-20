Patriots release update on injured CB Isaiah Bolden

The New England Patriots have released an update on the health status of injured cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

Saturday’s preseason game was suspended early after Bolden was taken out on a stretcher, following a scary collision with his own teammate. The rookie defensive back laid on the ground motionless with Patriots and Packers players around him, kneeling in prayer.

Both teams agreed to call an end to the game in the fourth quarter given the seriousness of the situation.

“Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation,” the statement from the Patriots read.

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

The hope now is for Bolden to make a complete recovery. We’ll keep you updated at Patriots Wire when any news comes through on this developing story.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire