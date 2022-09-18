Patriots release inactives, 3 players set to make regular season debuts

Many of the same names popped up for a second straight week on the New England Patriots’ inactive list, ahead of Sunday’s road meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After falling completely flat in the opener against the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots are hoping to bounce back by playing spoiler to the Steelers’ first home game of the season.

They’ll have to do so without defensive lineman Sam Roberts, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, backup quarterback Bailey Zappe and defensive back Marcus Jones—all of whom are listed as inactives heading into Week 2. Keep in mind, defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe was already ruled out ahead of the team’s road trip to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

That means Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) will play with the team after suffering an injury against the Dolphins in Week 1.

Rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr. is also set to make his official NFL debut as a third option behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Second-year cornerback Shaun Wade will be on the field for the first time this season as well.

The team will also have outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, who was surprisingly a healthy scratch in the opener.

