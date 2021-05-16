Patriots release first photos of Mac Jones, 2021 draft picks at rookie minicamp

Here's your first look at Mac Jones, other Pats draft picks at rookie minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The long, difficult process of learning the New England Patriots playbook has begun for the team's 2021 NFL Draft picks.

Rookie minicamp started this week at Gillette Stadium, where players such as quarterback Mac Jones and defensive lineman Christian Barmore took their first practice reps as pro football players.

The Patriots on Sunday morning released several photos of Jones and the other players participating in the minicamp practices.

Check them out in the tweet below:

The excitement and intrigue over Jones is incredibly high, and that's to be expected when you're the first quarterback ever drafted in Round 1 by Bill Belichick during his 21-year career as Patriots head coach.

The former Alabama quarterback was selected by the Pats with the No. 15 overall pick. He helped lead the Crimson Tide to a national title last season, showing off impressive accuracy, poise and a high football IQ.

Jones and veteran Cam Newton could have an intense competition for the starting QB job this summer, and the first step in that process for the Alabama product took place this past week.