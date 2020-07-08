Patriots release epic Cam Newton hype video after making his contract official

Cam Newton is officially a member of the New England Patriots, and the excitement over his arrival is quickly building.

The Patriots announced his one-year contract Wednesday evening, and shortly after that, it posted an awesome hype video to Twitter.

The video includes footage of Newton's workouts, social media reaction from Patriots players, highlights of the veteran quarterback's best plays as an NFL player and more.

Check it out in the tweet below:

Hungrier than ever. pic.twitter.com/GZg9DXPAGZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 8, 2020

"Hungrier than ever" is an appropriate caption for the video.

Newton has plenty of motivation to succeed in New England. He was released by the Carolina Panthers in March after spending his first nine seasons with the NFC South franchise. The 31-year-old quarterback then spent more time on the free agent market than many people would've predicted before finally agreeing to a deal with the Patriots. There's no doubt he's eager to prove that teams passing on him this offseason was a huge mistake. There's also the motivation to play well in New England and increase his chances of landing another rich contract next year.

There are some risks with signing Newton. The main one is durability. He missed 14 games last season due to injuries and has taken a lot of hits in his career. But if healthy, Newton has the potential to be a really good quarterback for the Patriots and help the team extend its playoff appearance streak to 12 seasons.

