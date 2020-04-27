Patriots release edge player Keionta Davis after the 2020 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots added 10 players in the 2020 NFL Draft and have since agreed to terms with 15 undrafted free agents.

With that influx of players set to join the team's 90-man roster, they were always bound to make other moves to part with players already on their roster. And the team reportedly released one player on Sunday.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released Keionta Davis.

The Patriots have released Keionta Davis, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 27, 2020

Davis is a 6-3, 271-pound edge player signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2017. He spent his first year with the team on IR but made the roster in 2018. He played in six games (three starts) and logged six tackles with three tackles for a loss.

In 2019, Davis once again landed on IR. And after the season, he re-signed on a one-year deal with the Patriots. But now, he'll be looking to latch onto another team's 90-man roster this offseason.

The Patriots drafted an edge player in the second round, Michigan's Josh Uche. Third-round pick Anfernee Jennings can also play on the edge in a hybrid linebacker role. So, perhaps the selection of those two overcrowded the depth chart a bit and made Davis expendable.

