Patriots release All-Dynasty Team, and Deion Branch wasn’t happy to be snubbed

Two decades of dominance for an NFL team can lead to forgotten players and personnel that made a huge impact over that time.

The New England Patriots sustained this dominance over the past 20 seasons with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick running the show. The two legendary figures collected six Super Bowls during nine appearances, along with countless other accolades.

The Patriots released an All-Dynasty Team to acknowledge some of the other players who were instrumental in the run. Names like Tedy Bruschi, Vince Wilfork, Ty Law, Rodney Harrison, Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski and Adam Vinatieri made the list.

Deion Branch, who won two Super Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP award, didn’t make the cut. The Patriots listed Moss, Julian Edelman, Wes Welker and Troy Brown as the receivers on the list — they even had Danny Amendola as an honorable mention.

But, no Branch? He simply went to Twitter and let the world know how he felt about the snub.





The original four on the list justifiably made their way onto it, but it’s hard to argue Amendola over Branch. Amendola has a career 230 receptions for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns in New England. Branch has 328 receptions, 4,297 yards and 24 touchdowns — that’s not counting the Super Bowl MVP and playoff impact he had.

Branch was upset about his snub, and it was rightfully so.