Patriots release Dontrelle Inman

Josh Gordon is back in the Patriots receiving corps and Dontrelle Inman is out.

According to multiple reports the Patriots have released Inman two days after the NFL conditionally reinstated Gordon from his indefinite suspension.

Inman signed with the Patriots this offseason after spending last season with the Colts. He had three catches for 40 yards and one carry for two yards in two preseason appearances.

With Inman out, the Patriots now have Gordon, Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Braxton Berrios, Demaryius Thomas, N'Keal Harry, Maurice Harris, Cam Meredith, Damoun Patterson and Gunner Olszewski vying for roles at wide receiver.