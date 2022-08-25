Patriots release cornerback Malcolm Butler from IR with injury settlement

Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler from IR with injury settlement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Malcolm Butler's second stint with the New England Patriots is officially over.

The Patriots released the veteran cornerback from injured reserve Thursday with an injury settlement, per the NFL's transaction wire.

As a result, Butler is now a free agent and can sign with any team.

Butler was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aug. 16. He played in the preseason opener against the New York Giants but missed every practice afterward. The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Thursday that Butler injured his hip in that preseason game.

The 32-year-old veteran came out of retirement to join the Patriots earlier this year.

Despite a disappointing end to his brief comeback attempt in New England, Butler will always have a special place in Patriots history for his Super Bowl XLIX heroics.