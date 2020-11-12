Patriots release cool behind-the-scenes highlight video from win over Jets

Patriots release behind-the-scenes highlight video from win over Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots struggled throughout Monday night's Week 9 game against the New York Jets, but they made enough plays when it mattered most and emerged with a 30-27 victory.

New England was on the verge of an embarrassing defeat trailing 27-17 entering the fourth quarter. That's when the offense, led by quarterback Cam Newton and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, stepped up and outscored the Jets 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

Veteran kicker Nick Folk drilled a 51-yard field goal as time expired to extend the Patriots' win streak over the Jets to eight and maintain New York's status as the only team without a win in 2020.

The Patriots posted a cool behind-the-scenes video of their victory over the Jets to Twitter on Thursday morning. It includes highlights of notable plays, player interactions on the sideline and the team embracing Folk after his game-winning field goal.

Check it out in the tweet below:

"This is what we do it for, to shine 𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁."



Sights and sounds from a comeback victory on MNF. pic.twitter.com/OgbpCHW3eB — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 12, 2020

Next up for the Patriots is a tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. Oddsmakers are not expecting a win for the Patriots and have pegged the Ravens as 10-point betting favorites.