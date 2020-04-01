Patriots release Cody Kessler, leaving two QBs on roster

The New England Patriots are down to just two quarterbacks on their roster.

Update (Wednesday, April 1 at 5 p.m. ET): The Patriots have officially announced the release of quarterback Cody Kessler.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Patriots are releasing veteran quarterback Cody Kessler.

Kessler was signed by the Patriots in September, then was released in October and signed again later that month. He finished the 2019 season as the Patriots' third-string quarterback behind starter Tom Brady and rookie backup Jarrett Stidham.

The decision to cut Kessler leaves Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer on the team's QB depth chart. Hoyer, who was released before Week 1 of last season after Stidham won the backup job, signed with the Patriots as a free agent last month.

Stidham and Hoyer likely will compete for the starting job entering the 2020 season following Tom Brady's decision to leave the Patriots and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL free agency. If the Patriots want to add a third quarterback, selecting one in the 2020 NFL Draft is a possibility. The Patriots have 12 picks in April's draft.

