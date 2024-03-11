Patriots to release Chris Board this week

Many players will be finding new homes this week, but others will be losing their jobs as teams make cuts for cap purposes or other reasons.

Special teams ace Chris Board is in the latter group. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Patriots will release Board this week.

Board signed with the Patriots as a free agent last year and his release will create $1.96 million in cap space for New England. There will be $937,500 in dead money left on the cap.

Board appeared in every game for New England last season and was credited with 10 tackles. He spent the 2022 season with the Lions and played in Baltimore for the first four years of his career.