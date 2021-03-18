Patriots release Beau Allen, Marqise Lee amid flurry of offseason roster moves

Patriots release Beau Allen, Marqise Lee amid flurry of offseason moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have been very busy adding players to their roster in the opening days of NFL free agency, and on Thursday they parted ways with a couple veterans.

The team announced it has released defensive lineman Beau Allen and wide receiver Marqise Lee.

Allen didn't play a single game in 2020 due to injury. He was acquired by the Patriots in free agency last year. The Patriots have agreed to sign two defensive lineman -- Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson -- in free agency this week.

Allen acknowledged the move on social media:

Thank you @patriots for the opportunity. I’m proud to say I never took the easy way out and did everything in my power to play this game I love. Looking forward to seeing what else football has in store for me! — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) March 18, 2021

Lee was signed by the Patriots last year as a free agent but he never played for them because he opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. New England has reportedly added veteran wide receivers Nelson Agholorand Kendrick Bourne through free agency this week.

Both the defensive line and wide receiver groups could still use more depth and talent, and the best place for the Patriots to bolster each position might be the 2021 NFL Draft. New England will have nine picks at its disposal.

