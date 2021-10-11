Patriots release awesome postgame locker room footage from win vs. Texans

Patriots release great postgame locker room footage from win vs. Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots locker room was full of good vibes, and understandably so, following Sunday afternoon's Week 5 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The Pats trailed 22-9 in the second half and looked like they were headed to a 1-4 start to the 2021 NFL season. But the defense began to shut down the Texans offense and rookie quarterback Mac Jones led multiple fourth-quarter scoring drives as the Patriots escaped with a 25-22 win. Veteran kicker Nick Folk played the role of hero again by converting a game-winning 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

On Monday night, the team released a great video with behind-the-scenes footage of the locker room after the game. It shows some of head coach Bill Belichick's remarks to the team (including special praise for the offensive line), as well as special teams ace Matthew Slater saying a few words before doing his famous cheer.

Check out it out in the tweet below:

Left with an "Awww yeah!"



Inside the locker room after yesterday's road win. pic.twitter.com/LqomoZYSIQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 11, 2021

The Patriots' next opponent is the Dallas Cowboys, who lead the NFC East with a 4-1 record. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.