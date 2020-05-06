Just about every high school football player in America dreams about playing in the NFL on Sundays, and for the 10 guys selected by the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft, their dreams could soon be realized.

The Patriots posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday showcasing some awesome high school highlights of their recent draft picks. Among the players included are second-round picks Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche, as well as third-round tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Check out the video in the tweet below:

Friday night lights ➡ NFL Sundays pic.twitter.com/cINqtvs98d — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 6, 2020

Two skills that really stood out from the 10 players the Patriots selected in the 2020 draft were athleticism and versatility, and we saw plenty of both in the video above.

A few of the Patriots draft picks played multiple positions in high school or an entirely different position than what they played in college. For example, in the video above, Dugger was catching passes as a wide receiver and playing safety in the secondary.

It remains to be seen how well the Patriots' latest draft class will turn out, but one thing we do know is these players play an exciting brand of football.

Patriots release awesome high school highlight reel of their 2020 draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston