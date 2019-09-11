The New England Patriots made a statement to the rest of the NFL in Week 1 with a convincing victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.

The defending Super Bowl champions crushed the Steelers in all three phases of the game to earn a 33-3 win.

The Patriots tweeted a video Wednesday with great behind-the-scenes footage of their Week 1 triumph. One of the scenes shows quarterback Tom Brady telling rookie wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski to "have some fun" because "you only get one first game." Another scene shows Patriots safety Devin McCourty giving his defensive teammates an inspiring pre-game speech.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out the entire video in the tweet below:

"We've been waiting a long time.

We're focused on everything we've put in since April. For this day.

This day is that day."



Sounds & sights from Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4hUMn8LV6K







— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 11, 2019

The Patriots resume their 2019 schedule Sunday afternoon with a road game against the Miami Dolphins. Oddsmakers have pegged New England as an 18.5-point favorite versus Miami.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots release awesome behind-the-scenes video of win over Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston