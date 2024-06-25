Patriots release 2024 training camp dates, including Eagles scrimmage

The dates for the New England Patriots’ 2024 training camp schedule are set.

On Tuesday, the team revealed their open practice dates, along with their scheduled joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles.

All of the rookies are slated to report on July 19, while the veterans will report on July 23. The first official practice for the Patriots is slated for July 24 on the field behind Gillette Stadium.

There are 13 open practice dates scheduled for the team in training camp, including their practice with the Eagles. So fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the team in action before the start of the season.

According to Patriots.com, “all outdoor training camp practices are open to the public and free to attend.”

#PatsCamp dates are in! Full training camp and joint practice schedule: https://t.co/cgR5Tgyw8l pic.twitter.com/rmMWCpdcEr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 25, 2024

The big date to circle is August 13 with the team practicing and likely scrimmaging against the Eagles. That practice leads into the Week 2 preseason meeting between the two teams at Gillette Stadium on August 15.

The Patriots could look to use these practices as an opportunity to get rookie quarterbacks Drake Maye and Joe Milton III work on the field. It could go a long way in filling in some blanks on the overall trajectory of the two young signal-callers.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire