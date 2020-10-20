Patriots should regret passing on these WRs to draft N'Keal Harry in 2019

Want a mulligan? These WRs were drafted after N'Keal Harry in 2019 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For all of Bill Belichick's success in New England, one of his biggest weaknesses has been drafting wide receivers.

The most successful in Belichick's tenure have been Matthew Slater, who has made his mark on special teams and not on offense; Julian Edelman, who was a quarterback coming out of Kent State; and Deion Branch, who had two successful stints in Foxboro.

But most of the wideouts drafted by the Patriots -- especially high in the draft -- have been misses: Bethel Johnson, Chad Jackson and Aaron Dobson in the second round; Brandon Tate and Taylor Price in the third round.

So when Belichick used a first-round pick on N'Keal Harry in 2019, fans hoped the Arizona State standout could break the trend. Instead -- though it's early -- he's still struggling to find his footing.

Harry was held without a catch (on only two targets) against the Broncos Sunday, the eighth time in 13 career games that he's finished with two receptions or fewer. He's averaging under 23 receiving yards per game and under 10 yards per catch -- not the type of production the Patriots were hoping for, and way less than a handful of talented second-year receivers taken later in the 2019 NFL Draft.

So which of those wideouts might the Patriots regret passing on?