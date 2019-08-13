Are Patriots out on Redskins' Trent Williams? Here's his reported trade market

Trent Williams and the Washington Redskins apparently are locked in a game of brinkmanship.

Williams still hasn't reported to Washington's training camp amid a holdout, and the Redskins reportedly were discussing trading the veteran offensive tackle earlier this summer.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, though, Washington is now digging in its heels.

Washington has told multiple teams this summer it is not trading 7-time Pro Bowl OT Trent Williams, per sources. Williams has held out of camp, but Washington hasn't flinched. Teams repeatedly have called about Williams, teams have inquired, and so far, teams have been rebuffed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2019

The New England Patriots would figure to have interest in Williams after Trent Brown's departure in free agency, especially if current starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn struggles in his return from an Achilles injury.

In an interview later Tuesday morning with The Team 980 in Washington, D.C., Schefter suggested Washington could be willing to trade Williams at the right price -- which would include at least a first-round pick.

Adam Schefter on with @kevinsheehanDC right now - suggests a 1st & 6th round pick could prob get a Trent Williams trade done. Says right now Skins aren't trading Trent, but adds that can change. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 13, 2019

Schefter on Redskins - "You know this group. They're a pretty strong minded, stubborn group." Says no intention to trade Williams now but that can change. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 13, 2019

Williams has made the Pro Bowl in seven consecutive seasons, so the Redskins should demand a high asking price. But it seems unlikely Bill Belichick's Patriots would be willing to part with a first-rounder for a 31-year-old lineman who would command well north of $10 million.

It sounds like Washington has plenty of other bidders, too, as NBC Sports' Peter King suggested Monday the Houston Texans should target Williams. So, unless New England wants to get into a high-priced bidding war, it may want to pursue other options at left tackle.

