Patriots-Redskins brings back memories of this iconic Rob Gronkowski play

The New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins on the road Sunday for the first time since Week 14 of the 2011 season.

The Pats went into Washington and emerged with a 34-27 victory to improve to 11-3. The star of the game for New England was tight end Rob Gronkowski, who tallied six receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

His best play of the game wasn't a touchdown. It was a 49-yard reception in the first quarter that showed off Gronkowski's exceptional receiving ability, awareness and strength.

Here's a look at one of the most iconic plays from Gronkowski's Hall of Fame-caliber career:

Can't let Washington week pass by without bringing back this iconic play.#NEvsWAS | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/ESc4KInCNg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2019

Gronkowski's second touchdown in that game was his 15th of the 2011 campaign, which set a new NFL record for the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in a single season.

The Patriots enter Sunday's Week 5 matchup as 15.5-point favorites over the Redskins, who are 0-4 and have yet to name a starting quarterback for Sunday's matchup.

