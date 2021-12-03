Patriots’ red throwback jerseys are coming back in 2022 and fans are elated

Breaking News:

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
In this article:
The New England Patriots are bringing their red throwback jerseys for the first time since 2012, according to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The NFL announced, that beginning in 2022, teams can use two helmets in the season instead of the current rule of just one being allowed. Pro Football Focus explained the rule change in detail.

“In a memo sent to teams this afternoon, the league announced a new policy that will give teams the opportunity to use two different helmets starting in the 2022 season, a popular move with fans who like alternate and throwback uniforms.”

Teams can pair the second helmet with alternate, throwback or Color Rush uniforms, so long as they follow all league policies on ensuring that all alternate helmets are properly fitted, and that all players are provided with sufficient opportunity to wear the alternate helmets in practice prior to wearing them in a game.”

Now, the Patriots can don the highly popular uniforms and fans are thrilled with the news.

