Patriots’ recent draft successes have Matt Groh written all over them

The New England Patriots had some questionable drafts from 2015-2019, leaving the 2020 Patriots void of Tom Brady and young talent, which forced Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft to uncharacteristically overspend in 2021 free agency to make the roster competitive enough.

Flash forward to 2022, and the Patriots find themselves as one of the more promising “rebuilding” franchises in the league. Although the Patriots aren’t contenders just yet, they have rapidly built the foundations of sustained success over the last few drafts.

No team will replicate what the Brady-led Patriots did, as that was a perfect storm of the greatest coach and greatest quarterback having both of their primes occur simultaneously, while also having a little bit of luck on their side.

After Brady left for a brand new pirate ship in Tampa, the Patriots’ roster had holes that were always there, but covered up by Brady’s efficiency and talent. Those holes are not cheap to patch, and the ship was sinking. Belichick had to spend in 2021 free agency and change the overall draft philosophy.

No longer could Belichick draft scheme fits or niche players. The Patriots needed talent across the board, and they needed it fast. Belichick and Kraft are both respectfully too old to sit through a rebuilding situation, waiting for these project players to grow. They need impact free agents and rookies to help lay the foundation for the next guy and Jonathan Kraft to have a successful franchise moving forward.

Bring in Matt Groh.

Before Groh was the director of player personnel in New England, he started as a scouting assistant in 2011, before quickly climbing the ladder to area scout in 2013, where he remained until 2018. In 2019, following the NFL draft, Groh was promoted to national scout and then director of college scouting in 2021. He filled a role that now Texans GM, Nick Caserio, held for a decade-plus.

Groh’s impact was felt as soon as he stepped into the national scout role, where he laid the groundwork for the Patriots to snag S Kyle Dugger and OL Mike Onwenu, who look like franchise cornerstones so far. In 2021, Groh led the charge to find the next franchise QB and decided on Mac Jones at No. 15 overall, following that up with DL Christian Barmore and RB Rhamondre Stevenson.

In 2022, the mentality was the same as when Groh began being more hands on in an effort to get faster, more skilled and tougher. For the Patriots, nine of the 10 rookies selected from that draft are on the 53-man roster, and another two undrafted rookies find themselves on the roster.

Not only are there 11 rookies, but six of those 11 have contributed to the 3-3 record thus far, an atypical approach from Belichick, who usually likes to “redshirt” rookies until they’re ready. That move alone signifies the faith the Patriots coach and Kraft have in this new draft process to get talent over fit.

They’ve settled on finding their fit later, while allowing the rookies to play meaningful snaps in meaningful football games.

Although Belichick makes the final decision, Groh has had his hands on one of the better draft runs the league has seen in the last five seasons with three consecutive drafts featuring multiple contributing players. Belichick has mentioned how their approach of the old has shifted to a more collaborative effort, and it’s time we start realizing it for what it is.

Belichick trusts Groh and the team to take on more of the draft and scouting responsibilities than anyone else during his Patriots run.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire