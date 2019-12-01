Patriots will have some receivers available tonight

The Patriots have struggled keeping targets in front of Tom Brady this season, but have a couple tonight.

The Patriots will have Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett active tonight against the Texans.

Both missed last week’s game against the Cowboys, Sanu with an ankle and Dorsett with a concussion.

The Patriots inactives included cornerback Jason McCourty, running back Damien Harris, offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, quarterback Cody Kessler, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, and tight end Ryan Izzo.

The Texans deactivated wide receiver Steven Mitchell, wide receiver Keke Coutee, cornerback Gareon Conley, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett, defensive end Carlos Watkins, and defensive end Angelo Blackson.