New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry was seen in a shoulder sling after Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles after landing hard on his left shoulder on a play late in the first half, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Harry was attempting to catch a deep throw up the left sideline from Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones when he landed hard on his left side after being unable to corral the pass. Harry remained down on the field after the play and left the field with trainers before the rest of the team retreated to the locker room for halftime.

Harry formally requested a trade out of New England prior to the start of training camp. It’s a request the Patriots have not decided to fulfill as of yet as their former first-round pick has struggled to establish himself through his first two seasons in the NFL.

Harry has just 45 total receptions on 81 targets for 414 yards and four touchdowns combined over his first two years in New England.

Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry in a shoulder sling after hard landing against Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk