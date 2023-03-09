Patriots receive two compensatory picks in 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will have two extra picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The league announced compensatory picks on Thursday. New England was awarded the 135th overall selection (fourth round) for losing cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency last year and the 210th pick (sixth round) for losing center Ted Karras.

Here's the full list of NFL compensatory picks for this year's draft:

The Patriots now enter the 2023 draft with 10 total picks:

Round 1, Pick 14

Round 2, Pick 46

Round 3, Pick 76 (From CAR)

Round 4, Pick 107 (from LAR)

Round 4, Pick 117

Round 4, Pick 135 (comp)

Round 6, Pick 184 (From CAR)

Round 6, Pick 187 (From LV)

Round 6, Pick 192

Round 6, Pick 210 (comp)

The 2023 NFL Draft is set for April 27-29.