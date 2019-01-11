Patriots receive motivational lift from playoff-hungry Jason McCourty originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Jason McCourty's piece on the Players' Tribune, published on Friday, hits on a variety of topics we didn't previously know.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

-- Bill Belichick still may occasionally call McCourty by his twin brother's name accidentally.

-- McCourty found out the Titans might be moving on from him when the team expressed interest in signing his friend and former Patriots corner Logan Ryan.

-- When the McCourty twins squared off for a boxing match as kids, Devin threw the first punch.

But there was one element to Jason's story that has been relatively apparent, and never more so than when he had one of the best games of his season against the Bills in Week 16: Even as one of the team's most experienced players, he's brought the Patriots some new energy.

MORE PATRIOTS

"We ended up clinching against Buffalo a couple of days before Christmas," McCourty wrote, "after I got a late interception to seal the game. When I ran over to the sidelines, all the guys were waiting there to celebrate with me."

How do teams who've experienced so much success continue to motivate themselves? That's something Belichick and his staff -- both coaching and in the front office -- have to be aware of constantly. Roster turnover can help . . . particularly adding a player like McCourty, a veteran who has never experienced the type of success he's experiencing this year in New England.

Story continues

McCourty wrote in the Players' Tribune that he wasn't sure if he'd even make the team when he was playing safety late in the preseason finale. But as he earned his role on this year's roster -- playing as the team's No. 2 corner for much of the season -- he's felt overwhelming support from those around him.

"As the year went on, I got more chances to play and carved out a role for myself," McCourty explained. "And the guys on the team, knowing I'd never made it to the playoffs, rallied around that. They wanted to win for me, which meant a lot."

I asked Duron Harmon what it's been like having McCourty as part of the mix this year and if McCourty's hunger for success has rubbed off on anyone else.

MORE PATRIOTS

"Hungry for the team's success, for sure," Harmon said. "Hungry to win. When you have great teammates like we have in here, you want to do everything in your power to do your job the best that you can."

Harmon added: "The coaches are going to make sure you're always motivated here, but when you have guys like J-Mac, who are great teammates, the motivation stays high because you never want to let down the man next to you."

The Patriots will use any bit of motivation they can get this week. Perhaps they'll point to the fact that the Chargers haven't lost outside of L.A. County. Perhaps they'll hear that more than 60 percent of wagers against the spread (Patriots are favored by 4.5) are going to the Chargers, the widest gap of any Divisional Round game, per the Action Network.

Or maybe just being around McCourty this week, a 31-year-old desperate for a taste of the playoff success his brother has experienced, will give them a boost.

"The thing about this locker room is everybody's selfless," Harmon said. "Everybody's playing for the next man. Nobody's really playing for himself . . . The mindset of the team is to win for the guy next to you. And when you have a guy like that, J-Mac, such a selfless person, great leader, great person, it just adds to you wanting to win that much more for your teammate, for your brother. We sacrifice so much playing this game, playing for this team, when you have somebody like that, it makes it really, really easy to play for them."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE





