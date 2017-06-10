Patriots receive diamond-studded Super Bowl rings

The New England Patriots received their Super Bowl rings during a ceremony at the home of team owner Robert Kraft on Friday.

New England rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI on February 5, and their NFL championship rings, made by Josten, contain a total of 280 diamonds.

The Patriots logo on the ring is comprised of a custom-cut created corundum sapphire and ruby.

An additional corundum sapphire in the background proudly surrounds the Patriots logo and five iconic Vince Lombardi Trophies. Each trophy features a marquise-cut diamond and is pave-set with brilliant round diamonds.

Surrounding the custom sapphire corundum is another perimeter row of diamonds, bringing the total to more than 280 diamonds. The words "World Champions" surround the sides to contribute to the ring’s unique shape and size. There are also five marquise-cut diamonds representing the franchise's five Vince Lombardi trophies.

Players arrived at Kraft's house for a ceremony, which included a red carpet. Former players like Martellus Bennett and LeGarrette Blount, also attended.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who was the Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time, wore the four Super Bowl rings he had previously earned with the Patriots before getting the "one for the thumb."

"We celebrated our first Super Bowl ring ceremony 15 years ago to the day," Kraft said in a team release. "It was our first Super Bowl championship in 42 years and, at the time, I couldn’t imagine a more exciting game or ring celebration. But, we have had the good fortune to now celebrate five Super Bowl championships, and much like the games themselves, the rings and the celebrations keep getting bigger and better.

"It was a historic comeback win and the players deserve to have a ring that represents that accomplishment, so we created the biggest Super Bowl ring ever made. Watching the expressions of the players and coaches when they saw them for the first time and the overwhelming pride when they put them on was priceless."

The left side of the 10-karat white gold ring features each recipient's name and number encrusted in diamonds. An image of the lighthouse and bridge, which form Gillette Stadium's view, are accented with the years of each of the Patriots' previous Super Bowl victories.

On the right side of the ring, the Super Bowl LI logo is highlighted with the game's final score at the top and the team's 17-2 overall record at the bottom. Framing the side is Kraft's post-game comment that this Super Bowl victory was "Unequivocally the sweetest."



Two custom arbores make up the inside of the ring, highlighted with Kraft's "We are all Patriots" quote, along with his signature and the date when he first delivered that line. The right arbore reads, "Greatest comeback ever," a nod to the 31 unanswered points scored for the biggest comeback win in Super Bowl history.