Patriots can reach these insane milestones with win over Dolphins originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Death, taxes and the New England Patriots winning the AFC East.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Those have been life's three certainties for the better part of the 21st century, as the Patriots have won 15 of the last 18 AFC East titles since Bill Belichick took over in 2000.

Belichick's club hasn't finished second in the division since 2008 and can clinch its 10th consecutive AFC East crown with a win in Sunday's "hat and T-shirt" game against the Miami Dolphins.

AFC Playoff Picture: Steelers do Patriots a huge favor

If that happens, New England will become just the second team in North America's "Big Four" professional sports leagues to win at least 10 straight division championships.

Stat of the day: The Patriots can clinch their 10th straight division title with a win or tie on Sunday, and according to Elias, they would join the Atlanta Braves as the only franchises from the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL to win at least 10 straight division titles. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 5, 2018

The Atlanta Braves won 11 National League East crowns in a row from 1995 to 2005. They only got one World Series trophy out of that run, however, while the Patriots have won two of the last four Super Bowls.

A 10th straight AFC East title also would guarantee 10 consecutive playoff appearances for New England, which would break another NFL record.

Story continues

The Patriots currently are tied with the Dallas Cowboys (1975 to 1983) and Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts (2002 to 2010) as the only NFL teams to make the playoffs nine seasons in a row.

If history is any indication, beating the Dolphins in Miami won't be a cakewalk. But if Tom Brady and Co. can take care of business at Hard Rock Stadium, they'll move to 10-3 on the season and -- you guessed it -- reach another impressive milestone.

If Patriots win Sunday, 2018 will be their 16th consecutive season with 10+ wins, tying Joe Montana's 49ers (1983-98) for the longest such streak in NFL history. — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) December 5, 2018

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.