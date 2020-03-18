Patriots reach deal with Beau Allen

The Patriots have seen a lot of players head for other teams since the window to negotiate with free agents opened on Monday, but they brought one into the organization on Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that the team has reached agreement on a contract with defensive tackle Beau Allen. It’s a two-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Allen joins the team on the same day that Danny Shelton left for Detroit and should help fill the spot left open on the interior of the defensive line in New England. He played 13 games in a reserve role for the Buccaneers last season and has been a regular in defensive line rotations over his time in Tampa and Philadelphia.

Wide receiver Damiere Byrd is the only other reported free agent addition in New England while Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras, Elandon Roberts, Jamie Collins and Tom Brady have joined Shelton in heading for other teams.

