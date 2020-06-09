Patriots RBs as jelly beans? Brandon Bolden explains great analogy for group

Variety is the spice of life, and the New England Patriots have plenty of it at the running back position.

The Patriots enter 2020 with a deep stable of running backs that includes workhorse Sony Michel, athletic pass-catcher James White, balanced rusher/receiving threat Rex Burkhead, core special teamer/jack-of-all trades Brandon Bolden and second-year rusher Damien Harris.

How best to describe such a diverse group? During an interview Tuesday with Patriots.com's Megan O'Brien, Bolden picked an odd but fitting analogy.

"Jelly beans," Bolden said. "You just reach into the pack, you never know what you'll pull out. You don't know what you're going to get. You might have an exploding pack one day. You just never know."

We would also accept a box of chocolates, but a bag of jelly beans (Jelly Belly has over 50 flavors) is a great way to describe the Patriots' running backs, whose different skill sets allow New England's offense to remain versatile. (We're sure James "Sweet Feet" White supports this analogy, too.)

This group enters 2020 with high expectations: Ex-NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum recently dubbed the Patriots' running backs the best position group in the NFL, period.

New England struggled running the ball in 2019, though, as its 3.8 yards per carry ranked 25th in the NFL. With second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham taking over the offense, the Patriots' "jelly beans" will need to be especially unpredictable in 2020.

Check out Bolden's full interview below, in which he discusses navigating the offseason during the coronavirus pandemic and how the Patriots have discussed issues of race following the murder of George Floyd.

