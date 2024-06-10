Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson shares positive update on contract status

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is in the final year of his rookie contract, but he may not have to wait long for an extension.

When speaking with media members on Monday, the former fourth-round draft pick claimed he was close to agreeing on a new deal to stay with the Patriots.

It would be a solid move for New England considering Stevenson has been one of their best offensive players. Granted, he had a bumpy 2023 season, mostly due to injuries. But in 2022, he carried a significant portion of the offensive load with 210 rushes for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns.

Rhamondre Stevenson said he's close to reaching an extension with the Patriots. Also said he still is the same weight but cut fat/added muscle this offseason pic.twitter.com/nkM3A4TOBT — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) June 10, 2024

Stevenson will remain the primary workhorse back with contributions from players like Antonio Gibson and Kevin Harris. The Patriots are hopeful the group can take things to another level with Alex Van Pelt overseeing the offense.

Their success could all hinge on the offensive line. If the Patriots can’t find ways to improve the blocking up front, Stevenson and company will once again feel like they’re running on a hamster wheel.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire