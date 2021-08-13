Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson scored a 91-yard touchdown, and James White couldn’t help but crack a joke

New England Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson couldn’t have had a better conclusion to his night on Thursday.

In the Patriots’ 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team in Week 1 of the preseason, Stevenson managed a 91-yard touchdown with a minute left on the clock to close what had been a tight game. That bodes well for the oversized back (6-foot, 227 pounds), who will probably step into a closer role in New England, churning away clock and yards at the end of the game. Stevenson finished with 10 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Not a bad way to kick things off. Here’s a look at that 91-yard touchdown.

It sounds like the players on the sideline were on the same page as many Patriots fans watching from home.

“I was just hoping he wouldn’t get caught,” running back James White chuckled after the game. “That’s the reaction. … It was an impressive run for a guy his size. He had a good performance out there today, and hopefully he can keep it going.”

Quarterback Cam Newton got wrapped up in the moment, too.

“I always tease people on the sidelines for, ‘Why do you always point in the direction where you know that they’re already going?'” Newton said with a big smile. “And I caught myself doing it today. So I’m like, go this way, like he’s going to turn around and go the other way.”

