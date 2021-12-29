Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson returns, several out during Wednesday practice

As the New England Patriots practiced on Wednesday, there were some notable developments regarding some key members of the roster.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and linebacker Harvey Langi returned to practice after absences due to the COVID/reserve list. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe and wide receiver Nelson Agholor were absent from practice.

Five players are currently on the COVID/reserve list — linebacker Matthew Judon, linebacker Ja’whaun Bentley, quarterback Brian Hoyer, linebacker Brandon King, and linebacker Josh Uche.

Patriots practice on Wednesday, from the pool report: Rhamondre Stevenson and Harvey Langi returned. Joshuah Bledsoe and Nelson Agholor are absent along with the five players on the COVID/Reserve (Judon, Bentley, Hoyer, King and Uche) — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 29, 2021

The Patriots will try to rebound from a two-game losing streak as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. With the playoff race in the AFC tightening, this upcoming game could have far-reaching implications.

List