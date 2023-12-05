Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly out 'a few weeks' with high ankle sprain

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury, and it's possible it could cost him the rest of the season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Stevenson has a high ankle sprain and will miss "a few weeks." With the NFL entering Week 14, a few weeks could be Week 16, or Week 18, or not at all.

Stevenson's injury occurred in the first quarter of the Pats' 6-0 loss to the Chargers. He was running the ball and got taken down with a hip-drop tackle, which jarred the ball loose. It's unclear what movement exactly injured his ankle, but several Chargers players fell on top of his legs after he was on the ground.

Rhamondre Stevenson puts the ball on the ground and looks to have seriously injured that right leg. Oof. pic.twitter.com/VajMfMpv9D — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) December 3, 2023

Stevenson left the field with the help of trainers and went directly to the locker room. He was initially designated as questionable, but eventually downgraded to out and didn't return to the game.

Schefter reported Sunday that X-rays taken on Stevenson's ankle came back negative, but was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

With the Patriots nearing the final stretch of what is already a 2-10 season, we may have seen the last of Stevenson on the field until 2024. He's just 25, and since the Pats are currently in a heated race for the first overall draft pick instead of a playoff spot, trying to bring him back after a high ankle sprain (one of the trickiest ankle injuries) may be unwise.

The only thing New England is playing for now (besides their own dignity) is the right to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is currently projected to be the No. 1 overall draft pick. And since the only way to do that is to keep losing, the Pats might decide it's too risky to have him play in the upcoming five-game defeat-a-thon that awaits them through the end of the season.