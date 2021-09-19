Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson out, J.J. Taylor in for Week 2 vs. the Jets

The New England Patriots have made a change at running back for Week 2, with the team opting to make a healthy Rhamondre Stevenson inactive and J.J. Taylor joining the active roster.

In Week 1, the Patriots had Stevenson active and Taylor out, but Stevenson fumbled, which should keep him off the field for the foreseeable future. It’s Taylor’s chance to prove himself after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Taylor can contribute on all four downs, with strong work as a runner, pass-catcher and return man.

The Patriots’ other inactives: tackle Trent Brown (calf), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat), cornerback Shaun Wade, cornerback Shaun Wade, tight end Devin Asiasi and linebacker Ronnie Perkins.

The biggest question will be what happens at right tackle without Brown. New England experimented with Yasir Durant and Justin Herron in Week 1. Durant played somewhat better. This week, the Patriots will also have Yodny Cajuste, though he dealt with a hamstring injury this week.

New England kicks off against New York at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

