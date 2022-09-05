Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson could be in line for much bigger role

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been complementary of the work that running back Rhamondre Stevenson has put in this offseason.

One of the more noticeable changes has been his effort to become more of a weapon in the passing game. Belichick has noticed his efforts, as the Patriots get set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Stevenson caught 14 passes for 123 yards last season, totaling three first downs in the process. With Brandon Bolden’s departure, this should open up opportunities for him to become more of a weapon in the passing game.

Pass-catching may be a crucial element for Stevenson to add to his game, especially with their being such a crowded backfield for New England. Belichick has been pleased with Stevenson’s effort to improve, as transcribed by Zack Cox of NESN.com.

“(He’s) certainly (made) an effort to improve, and that’s a great thing,” Belichick said Sunday in a video conference. “All players, no matter how good they are — and we have a lot of good players — have the obvious strengths, and that’s what carries them to this level in the National Football League and to the opportunity to be productive on this team. But we all have weaknesses, and it’s good for every player to identify what he needs to work on, and then address it and try to improve that so it doesn’t continue to be a weakness.

“It’s something that he now has shown that he can do. Or it might even become a strength. So I really admire Mondre for doing that and for the effort that he’s put into it.”

Pass-catching running backs have been a big part of the Patriots offense for several years. Stevenson could be in line for an even bigger role offensively if he can continue to improve in that area of the game.

Bolden was a key receiving back for New England, and quarterback Mac Jones relied on that aspect of his game heavily. If Stevenson can improve, he could be in line for a similar role and a potential breakout season.

Related

Empty Dont'a Hightower locker mystery might have finally been solved

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire