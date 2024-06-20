Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson’s new contract sets the floor for Najee Harris negotiations

On Thursday, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter announced that the New England Patriots were giving running back Rhamondre Stevenson a four-year, $36 million contract extension. Stevenson was heading into the final year of his contract.

This is highly relevant to the Pittsburgh Steelers as they try to sort out the future of their relationship with running back Najee Harris. Stevenson was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the same draft Harris was a first round.

Stevenson has 3,047 total yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons. Harris has 3,269 rushing yards and 28 total touchdowns. Harris’ total yards is 4,135.

Pittsburgh declined Harris’ fifth-year option that would have paid him $6.7 million. With Stevenson getting a contract that works out to around $9 million per year, this sets the bare minimum for what the Steelers would need to pay if they want to keep Harris past the 2024 season. It seems unlikely the Steelers would shell out $10 million per year plus for Harris with Jaylen Warren on the roster but we will have to wait and see.

