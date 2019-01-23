Patriots RB James White's impressive playoff run summed up in one stat originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Good things happen for the New England Patriots when running back James White touches the football, and that certainly has been evident throughout the NFL playoffs.

White leads all running backs in the postseason with 2.81 yards per route run. Check out the top five in the Pro Football Focus tweet below.

James White has averaged 2.81 yards per route run this postseason – leading all running backs by some margin. pic.twitter.com/J0XktIeMhm — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 23, 2019

White tied an NFL playoff record with 15 receptions (along with 97 receiving yards) in the Patriots' AFC Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and he tallied 72 total yards in the AFC Championship Game victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 26-year-old veteran figures to be a key part of the Patriots' plans for Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams. He's tallied four touchdowns and 205 total yards over the last two Super Bowls for New England.

