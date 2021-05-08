Patriots RB James White earns degree from University of Wisconsin

James White earns degree from University of Wisconsin originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots running back James White graduated from the University of Wisconsin on Saturday with a degree in Life Sciences Communication.

White spent 2010-13 at Wisconsin before being selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has since gone on to help New England to three Super Bowl titles. But each offseason, his parents would remind him of one accomplishment he had yet to check off the list.

"My parents always stressed how important it was for me to get my degree," White told UWBadgers.com's Mike Lucas. "Every offseason, they would get on me and ask, am I taking classes? They kept me motivated. My wife, Diana, kept me motivated as well to finish up … It was always at the forefront of my mind."

White's father, Tyrone, died in car accident in September. His mother, Lisa, was seriously injured in the crash. White says she is "not 100 percent yet, but has continued to progress."

Growing up, White admired his father's work ethic during his time in the police department. He says he kept his dad in mind while working toward his degree.

"I know he'd be extremely proud," White said. "Going into college that was one of my goals besides trying to make it in the NFL. It was to graduate, and now that I've gotten it done, it's definitely a blessing."

White has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Patriots. He recently re-signed with New England on a one-year deal.