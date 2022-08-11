Patriots RB James White announces retirement in lengthy Instagram post

New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement on Thursday. He made the announcement via Instagram.

White was drafted by New England in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. The Wisconsin product put together a strong NFL career. He recorded 1,278 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns. He also proved his worth as a receiving back, recording 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and two touchdowns.

Most will remember him for the key role he played in the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. He had 139 yards from scrimmage, including 110 receiving yards, and was named the Super Bowl MVP for his efforts. He also scored the game-winning touchdown to complete the Patriots’ improbable comeback win.

White most recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Patriots in March.

New England has a crowded running back room, headlined by Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots also drafted two running backs in Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris. The team is getting younger at the position, and White’s retirement signals another step towards that.

