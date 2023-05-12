Patriots RB James Robinson ready for fresh start after 2022 season

After battling injuries last year, running back James Robinson is looking for a new start with the New England Patriots organization.

He began the 2022 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was then traded in October to the New York Jets, where he backed up rookie sensation Breece Hall. Robinson ran 110 times for 425 yards and three touchdowns. He also managed to play a role in the passing game, catching 11 passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

However, he was a healthy scratch at points last season as he struggled to find comfort in his role. It appears those issues are behind him, as he told assembled media at his press conference Thursday.

Robinson could have a sizable role in the Patriots offense.

Rhamondre Stevenson figures to be the lead back, while Robinson is primed for a backup role. Even still, a healthy Robinson could provide a major boost to a New England offense that desperately needed one last season.

