Patriots, RB James Robinson agree on two-year deal

The New England Patriots turned their attention to the running back position on Wednesday night with the reported signing of James Robinson.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the deal is for two years with a max value of $8 million.

Robinson, a former Jacksonville Jaguar, spent the latter half of the 2022 season with the New York Jets after being traded for a sixth-round draft pick. His best season came back in 2020 with Jacksonville, when he rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

He suffered a torn Achilles late in the 2021 season, and he was ultimately replaced by Travis Etienne last season.

This move by the Patriots likely signals the end for Damien Harris in New England. Harris has been a tremendous contributor for the Patriots on the ground, but Robinson is more versatile as both a power back and receiver.

The combination of Robinson and Rhamondre Stevenson should give New England one of the best running back tandems in the NFL.

