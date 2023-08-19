Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott shows physicality in latest practice video

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott has made his presence felt at practice over the last couple of days. The team released a video of the three-time Pro Bowler powering his way through Green Bay Packers defenders.

Elliott will look to provide a physical element to the New England running back room. He can clearly still be productive after tallying 231 carries for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns, while splitting reps with Tony Pollard in Dallas last season.

At times last year, he showed he could still be the bruising back that earned two NFL rushing titles. He certainly made his presence known on Thursday, as he weaved through holes on his way for extra yardage.

Yes, it’s only practice, and yes, it’s only the preseason. However, Elliott’s early success could still be a sign of things to come for a Patriots running back room that desperately needed a spark.

