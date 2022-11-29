Patriots RB Damien Harris 'week-to-week' with thigh injury

Damien Harris not expected to play Thursday vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots might be without running back Damien Harris for the foreseeable future.

Harris is not expected to play Thursday night vs. the Buffalo Bills and is considered "week-to-week" due to a thigh injury, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. He was absent from practice on Sunday and Monday.

Harris sustained his thigh injury during the team's Thanksgiving Night loss to the Minnesota Vikings and was spotted on crutches after the game.

For as long as Harris out, we can expect second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson to get an increased workload. Stevenson has been the Patriots' offensive MVP through the first 12 weeks of the campaign as the team's leading rusher and one of quarterback Mac Jones' favorite targets.