Patriots RB Damien Harris questionable to return with hamstring injury

Jordy McElroy
·1 min read

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Not having Harris on the field would be a huge loss for a Patriots team with starting rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe under center. It’s clear the team wants to protect their young signal-caller by remaining balanced and focusing on running the football.

Rhamondre Stevenson has already shown off his explosiveness in the game by breaking free for a 49-yard run. The Patriots might need more of that effort if their starting running back isn’t able to return to the game.

List

Patriots vs Lions 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

Recommended Stories