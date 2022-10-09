Patriots RB Damien Harris questionable to return with hamstring injury

Patriots injury update: RB Damien Harris, hamstring, return questionable. The only other RB active today is Rhamondre Stevenson. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 9, 2022

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Not having Harris on the field would be a huge loss for a Patriots team with starting rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe under center. It’s clear the team wants to protect their young signal-caller by remaining balanced and focusing on running the football.

Rhamondre Stevenson has already shown off his explosiveness in the game by breaking free for a 49-yard run. The Patriots might need more of that effort if their starting running back isn’t able to return to the game.

