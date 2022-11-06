Patriots RB Damien Harris update not good in regards to Sunday’s game

The running back duties will fall squarely on the shoulders of Rhamondre Stevenson again on Sunday with Damien Harris likely being ruled out for the Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Not having that two-headed monster in the offensive backfield is obviously a concern for the team considering how heavily they’ve leaned on the running game so far this season.

Harris has been dealing with an illness that has kept him out of multiple practices this week, and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s likely to keep him out of the upcoming AFC clash at Gillette Stadium as well.

Patriots’ RB Damien Harris, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is unlikely to play vs. the Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2022

The Patriots have made moves in preparation for Harris’ absence, including moving JJ Taylor to the main roster.

Taylor is more of a change-of-pace option, which is much different than the bruising running style of Harris. The team also elevated wideout Lynn Bowden Jr., who is more of a gadget playmaker with big-play ability both as a runner and a receiver.

Indy’s defense has actually been decent against the run this season, especially on the road. If the Patriots can’t consistently get the run game going, there could be opportunities for them to lean on short passes to the running backs to see if they can win in open space.

