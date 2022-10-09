Patriots RB Damien Harris exits Week 5 game vs. Lions with injury

Damien Harris leaves game vs. Lions with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Damien Harris left Sunday's game vs. the Detroit Lions due to an apparent hamstring injury.

The New England Patriots running back went to the locker room during the second quarter of the Week 5 matchup. After initially being questionable to return, he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Harris had four carries for 11 yards prior to the injury.

With Harris sidelined, Rhamondre Stevenson will take over as the lead back. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick had a highlight-reel play earlier in the game, a career-long 49-yard run.

With rookie Pierre Strong Jr. inactive, Stevenson is the only other running back on the roster for Sunday's matchup.