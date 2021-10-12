Patriots RB coach Ivan Fears confident Rhamondre Stevenson will ‘turn it loose’

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
Damien Harris’ injury-riddled day against the Houston Texans leaves a cause for concern at the running back position for the New England Patriots.

The third-year back, who’s the team’s outright starter, left the game early with a chest injury and exited for good later on with a rib injury. There’s no official update yet, but the feeling around the team is that Harris will be fine moving forward.

Taking Harris out the equation, the Patriots are left with Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor at the position.

Stevenson, who was benched after a Week 1 fumble, didn’t play with the same intensity against the Texans that he had in the preseason. Running back coach Ivan Fears chimed in on the topic during a press conference on Tuesday.

Fears also elaborated on Harris’ ball security that has been an issue in key moments this season.

The Patriots’ pass attack is coming alive, but the rushing attack will need to relevant also for Mac Jones to put points on the board this season.

