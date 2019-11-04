Patriots-Ravens Preview/Review: New England loses chance for 16-0 season

After romping through the first half of their 2019 schedule, Sunday night's Patriots-Ravens tilt in Baltimore marked the biggest challenge New England faced this season.

Unfortunately for Tom Brady and Co., the Pats shot themselves in the foot too many times to overcome those myriad errors. Costly penalties. Turnovers. Watching Lamar Jackson and the Ravens run roughshod on a defensive unit that was on a historic pace through eight games.

I don't know if this will stand out as a landmark game in the Pats-Ravens pantheon but the ramifications of the result - Lamar Jackson dealing in prime-time against the best team in football, removing the lasting image of his playoff faceplant from 2018; the Patriots defense being taken down a peg; and New England losing a shot at 16-0 - make it a memorable one.

